Vodafone Idea Users Complain of Network Outage And Poor Connectivity; Issues Resolved, Says Company

Vodafone India and Idea (Photo credits: File photo)

New Delhi, April 7: Many Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) subscribers on Tuesday reported issues related to network connectivity, which the company claimed was resolved shortly.

According to the Down Detector, which tracks network outage of apps and mobile networks, there was a sudden spike in complaints from different locations at around 1120 hours.

Over 50 per cent of complaints were pertaining to poor data services. Some users said they faced a complete network outage in their respective areas. Most of the complaints were from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Jaipur, Pune, Ernakulam and Gurugram. Responding to the problem, the telecom company claimed that the issue has been resolved.

"VIL team has been working tirelessly to manage the NW (network) during these challenging times. An issue during an installation process resulted in a short disruption of services which were restored promptly," the company's spokesperson said.

According to industry bodies, there has been around 30 per cent surge in data usage due to work-from-home amid the lockdown while officials in the DoT said the rise has been about 10-15 per cent.

