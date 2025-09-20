New Delhi, September 20: With the MIG-21's retirement, the IAF closes a historic chapter in Indian military aviation. The aircraft leaves behind a record of unmatched service and a legacy that will be remembered as India transitions to a new generation of fighter jets. The IAF is likely to replace the MiG-21 with the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mark 1A. Known as the "backbone of the IAF", the MiG-21's nearly 60-year service has been pivotal in shaping India's air power. The Air Force is preparing to phase out the MiG-21 fighter jet on September 26.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) paid a heartfelt tribute to its iconic MiG-21 fighter jet, celebrating six decades of illustrious service. In a post on X, the IAF lauded the aircraft as a "warhorse that carried the pride of a nation into the skies," with video showcasing the MIG-21's excellent history. Inducted in 1963, the MiG-21 has served for nearly six decades and has been a cornerstone of India's air power. The first squadron, the 28 Squadron, raised in Chandigarh, was nicknamed 'First Supersonics' as India's first supersonic fighter. Legendary MiG-21 Jets Set to Retire After over Six Decades in Service.

The MiG-21 aircraft saw extensive action in multiple operations, including the 1971 war with Pakistan, where it proved its combat effectiveness. Over the decades, it has trained generations of fighter pilots, many of whom recall it as both challenging and rewarding to master. In the 1971 war, MiG-21s struck the Governor's residence in Dhaka, leading to Pakistan's surrender. The aircraft has shot down multiple generations of enemy fighters--from F-104s in 1971 to the F-16 in 2019--making it one of the most battle-tested jets in IAF history.

The MiG-21 was also fielded in the Kargil war. It was often the first choice of commanders, as it provided unmatched flexibility due to its unique attributes of high agility, fast acceleration, and quick turnaround, according to the Press Bureau of Information. The versatility of all the MiG-21 variants has immensely shaped the IAF operational philosophy for decades. The pilots, engineers and technicians who flew and maintained the MiG-21 have been strong proponents of its exceptional combat worthiness. Ahead of Phasing out on September 26, IAF Chief Flies MiG-21; Recalls Its Legacy and Operational Role.

IAF to Retire MiG-21 on September 26

Besides accomplishing major operational feats, the Mig-21 also ushered a revolutionary enhancement in the technological and manufacturing capabilities of our indigenous aerospace industry. With the phasing out of the MiG-21 FL, an era of relentless performance, precision delivery, and intimidating performance will also come to an end.

