New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The legendary Russian-origin MiG-21 aircraft are finally set to retire from the Indian Air Force (IAF) in September after remaining in service for over six decades, people aware of the development said on Tuesday.

The last of the MiG-21 jets, belonging to number 23 Squadron, nicknamed "Panthers" will be given a farewell at a ceremony in Chandigarh airbase on September 19, they said.

The MiG-21s used to be the mainstay of the IAF for a long period of time.

After its first induction in the 1960s, the IAF procured over 870 MiG-21 fighters to boost its overall combat prowess.

However, the aircraft has a very poor safety record.

The MiG-21s were the dominant platforms during 1965 and 1971 wars with Pakistan.

The aircraft also played a key role in the 1999 Kargil conflict as well as 2019 Balakot airstrikes.

With phasing out of the last of the few MiG-21s, the number of the IAF's fighter squadrons is expected to come down to an abysmal low of 29 from the officially sanctioned strength of 42.

The IAF was planning to replace the MiG-21s with Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (Mark1A).

However, there has been delays in supply of the indigenously-built aircraft by the state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL).

In February 2021, the defence ministry sealed a Rs 48,000 crore deal with HAL for the procurement of 83 Tejas Mk-1A jets for the IAF.

The ministry is also in the process of procuring 97 more LCA Mk-1As at a cost of around Rs 67,000 crore.

Tejas is a single-engine multi-role fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments. It has been designed to undertake air defence, maritime reconnaissance and strike roles.

The HAL is looking at supplying 12 Tejas jets to the IAF by March, 2025.

