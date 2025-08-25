By Niranjan Mishra

Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], August 25, (ANI): As the Indian Air Force (IAF) prepares to phase out the MiG-21 fighter jet on September 26, 2025, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal is AP Singh on Monday flew a sortie in the iconic aircraft to commemorate its legacy and decades of operational service.

The MiG-21, often referred to as the "backbone of the IAF", has been in service since its induction in 1964 and has played a pivotal role in shaping India's air power for nearly six decades.

Recalling his personal association with the aircraft, the Air Chief said, "The MIG-21 has been the workhorse of the Indian Air Force. It was inducted in 1964 and has continued in service ever since. My first flight in a MiG-21 was in 1985. It was a simple yet remarkable aircraft to fly, though it demanded rigorous training."

The aircraft saw extensive action in multiple operations, including the 1971 war with Pakistan, where it proved its combat effectiveness. Over the decades, it has trained generations of fighter pilots, many of whom recall it as both challenging and rewarding to master.

However, with advancing technology and rising maintenance challenges, the IAF has decided to phase out the fleet. "Those who have flown it will miss it, but every platform has its time. Technology has moved ahead, and we must adapt," the Air Chief said.

Looking ahead, Singh said that the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas will take over the MIG-21's role. "Tejas was designed as a MiG-21 replacement. It is small, agile, and also inspired by the Mirage. Alongside Tejas Mk-2, Rafale, and the Su-30 fleet, it will form the core of the IAF's future combat strength," he explained.

Singh also stressed continuous upgrades: "Just like the MIG-21 evolved into multiple variants, Tejas too must grow with new weapons and capabilities. We hope to see many versions of Tejas serving the IAF in the decades ahead."

With the MIG-21's retirement, the IAF closes a historic chapter in Indian military aviation. The aircraft leaves behind a record of unmatched service and a legacy that will be remembered as India transitions to a new generation of fighter jets. (ANI)

