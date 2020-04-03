WB Guv Donates Rs 15 Lakh to Support Fight Against COVID-19

Kolkata, Apr 3 (PTI) West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday donated Rs 10 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support efforts of the administration in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, a Raj Bhawan official said.

The governor also contributed Rs 5 lakh to the PM- CARES Fund, the official said.

Dhankhar urged people to generously contribute to the West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund so that greater impetus may be imparted to the fight against the pandemic, he added.

