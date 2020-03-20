WB Guv Meets CAB President, Discusses Cricket Potential in State

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Mar 20 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday met Cricket Assocition of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya, who briefed him about the sports and the potential of the youngsters in the state."Had interaction with Abhishek, the youngest chairman of CAB. Gathered details of state of cricket in West Bengal and @BCCI. It was heartening to know that youngsters with potential in the sport are doing well," the Governor tweeted.CAB had suspended all its matches till March 31 as a praecautionary measure against coronavirus pandemic.The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India stands at 195, including 32 foreigners. Four deaths (one each) have been reported in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab, and Maharashtra.Many sporting events across the world have been affected by the COVID-19 and as a preventive measure, all the upcoming tournaments and competitions have either been postponed or stand cancelled. (ANI)

