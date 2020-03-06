We Go into Tokyo Olympics as Favourites in Shooting, Says Abhinav Bindra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Former Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra believes that India will go into the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as the favourites and added that the contingent has a good chance of winning medals."We go into the games as favourites in shooting, we will be favourites in multiple events. We have 15 quota places at the moment which will result in 21 starts as some of them shoot in multiple events, so 21 shots at a medal, and even if we achieve 50 per cent of the target, that's a whole lot of medals," Bindra said at an event here in Mumbai.Since September 1, 2018, which was the beginning of the qualification period for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Indian shooters have won a record 15 Olympic quota places and the entire nation has their hopes pinned on the likes of Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary.Bindra said that success in the shooting has been a result of following the right procedure."The success we are having is due to the process that has been set over time. The federation started investing in junior programmes, one thing in the sport we need to recognise is that we need to be patient and persistent," Bindra said.Bindra is India's only Olympic gold medallist in shooting and he had won the medal in 2008 in Beijing. (ANI)

