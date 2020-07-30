Kolkata, July 31: Suspension of flights to Kolkata from six cities ---Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad --- has been extended till August 15, Alapan Bandyopadhyay, the West Bengal Additional Chief Secretary (Home) informed P S Kharola, the Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation in a letter on Thursday.

"I am directed to inform you that that the suspension of flight from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad to Kolkata will continue till August 15, 2020," the letter stated. Earlier this month, Kolkata Airport had extended the temporary restriction on the arrival of flights to Kolkata Airport from six cities till July 31 in the view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the city. Kolkata Airport Flight Operations in West Bengal to Remain Suspended on These Days in August As Per Lockdown, Check Dates.

Kolkata Airport authority said, "The temporary restriction on the arrival of flights to Kolkata Airport from six cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad has been extended up to 31st July." The decision was taken on the request of the West Bengal government in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Kolkata Airport Director said.