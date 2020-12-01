Veteran actor Hiroyuki Sanada has boarded the star-studded cast of the action-thriller Bullet Train, led by Oscar-winner Brad Pitt. Sanada has previously starred in the HBO series Westworld, Marvel Studios' tentpole "Avengers: Endgame" and "The Twilight Samurai", Japan's foreign language entry to 2004 Oscars. Bullet Train: Brad Pitt’s Multi-Starrer Sony Film Ropes In Michael Shannon

According to Deadline, the movie will also feature actors Zazie Beetz, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, and Masi Oka.

The Sony Pictures film, based on Isaka Kotar's Japanese novel "Maria Beetle", will be directed by David Leitch. Plot details are vague, and it is unknown who Sanada will be playing. Zak Olkewicz has penned the script. Bullet Train: Brian Tyree Henry Joins Brad Pitt and Aaron Taylor Johnson in Sony’s Action-Thriller

Leitch and Kelly McCormick are attached to produce the film through 87North, along with Antoine Fuqua. Sanada recently starred in Zack Snyder's "Army of the Dead" for Netflix and just wrapped shooting fantasy action film "Mortal Kombat". He will next appear in Andrew Levitas' "Minamata", alongside Johnny Depp.

