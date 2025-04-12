WhatsApp, a popular messaging app of Meta, has been facing outages today, April 12, as several users in India complained about facing issues with the app. Users of WhatsApp took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their concerns and confirm the news. One user shared a meme and wrote, "Everybody running to twitter to see if Whatsapp is down for everyone else," while a second user said, "How X (Twitter) treats #instagram and #WhatsApp when they are down." A third user said, "Everyone rushes to Twitter to see if WhatsApp is down!" It is reported that WhatsApp users in India were unable to send messages and upload status. According to Down Detector, at least 88 per cent of users reported problems with sending messages on WhatsApp, while eight per cent said that there were issues with the app. Meanwhile, as WhatsApp Down started to trend on X, netizens shared funny memes and jokes. WhatsApp Down: Meta-Owned Platform Suffers Outage in India, Users Unable To Send Messages and Upload Status.

WhatsApp Down? Asks X User

Everybody running to twitter to see if Whatsapp is down for everyone else: #whatsappdown #whatsapphack pic.twitter.com/FJmf79cUHY — Nishu 🔥 (@Neon5G) April 12, 2025

We Agree

Meme on #WhatsAppDown Goes Viral

Everyone rushes to Twitter to see if WhatsApp is down!#WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/XqpjZ54tpu — Kumar M (@OldYaade) April 12, 2025

I Have Been Trying To Upload the Status but It Couldn't

Is WhatsApp down ? I have been trying to upload the status but it couldn’t. #WhatsApp #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/Wuph0ETdLm — Kumar Shubham (@its_ShubhamK) April 12, 2025

#WhatsApp

Cannot send messages to group.. whats app down ? #WhatsApp — Rahul chaganti (@rahulchaganti27) April 12, 2025

WhatsApp Users Right Now

