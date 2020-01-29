White House Releases Map of Proposed Israeli, Palestinian State Borders

World. (File Image)

Washington, Jan 28 (AFP) The White House released Tuesday its proposal for the future borders of Israeli and Palestinian states as part of President Donald Trump's controversial peace plan.

The map shows the West Bank area containing some 15 Israeli settlements, connected to the Gaza Strip area by only a tunnel. This would technically fulfil Trump's promise of a contiguous Palestinian state.

Palestinian leaders have resoundingly rejected the US plan, which Trump unveiled in a joint address with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House. (AFP)

