Will Evacuate All People in Slum Areas by May 19, Says Jagatsinghpur DM on Cyclone Amphan Preparedness

Jagatsinghpur (Odisha) [India], May 18 (ANI): Jagatsinghpur District Magistrate, Sangram Keshari Mohapatra has said that the administration is well prepared in view of cyclone 'Amphan' and by May 19 all people in the slum areas will be evacuated. "The district administration is well prepared in view of cyclone 'AMPHAN'. NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) team has also reached. We expect that by May 19, we'll evacuate all the people who're in slum areas. All preparations have been done regarding water supply, electricity restoration, road restoration," said Mohapatra.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that Very Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Amphan' over central parts of South Bay of Bengal is going to intensify into Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm in next 6 hours."Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) 'AMPHAN'over central parts of South Bay of Bengal near latitude 12.5°N and longitude 86.4°E, about 870 km nearly south of Paradip (Odisha). To intensify further into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS) in the next six hours," the IMD said in a tweet on Monday."To cross West Bengal - Bangladesh coasts between Digha (WB) and Hatiya island in afternoon/evening of May 20 as VSCS," it further said. (ANI)

