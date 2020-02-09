India U19 Skipper Priyam Garg's Father Naresh Hopes to See His Son Leading the Senior Indian Team

Naresh Garg (Photo Credits: ANI)

Meerut, February 9: As Bangladesh and India get ready to lock horns in the finals of the U19 Cricket World Cup, father of skipper Priyam Garg on Sunday said that he wishes to see his son leading the senior team one day. When India and Bangladesh get on the pitch, the Boys in Blue would hope to lift their fifth U19 World Cup title.

"It is a good feeling, I am very happy that we have reached the finals of the tournament. I am confident that the side will come back with the trophy. I just hope to see my son score a century today. Priyam has been fond of cricket since childhood. He has struggled a lot, it is nice to see that he has come this far," Priyam's father Naresh Garg told ANI.

"I am so proud of my son, everyone in the team has played well, I wish to see him leading the senior team one day," he added .In the match between India and Bangladesh in Potchefstroom, South Africa, the latter has won the toss and opted to bowl first.

India did not make any changes to their playing XI from the semi-final match, while Bangladesh made one change to their lineup. India's playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg (c), Dhruv Jurel, Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh.

Bangladesh's playing XI: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Shahadat Hossain, Akbar Ali (c), Shamim Hossain, Rakibul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Shakib, Avishek Das.

India thrashed arch-rival Pakistan by ten wickets to chase down a total of 173 in the semi-finals of the tournament. On the other hand, Bangladesh defeated New Zealand by six wickets in the semi-final to set up a summit clash with India.

This is India's seventh appearance in the final of the competition while Bangladesh has managed to reach the big stage for the first time. India has won the tournament four times. They managed to take away the trophy in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018.

