Woman from Aurangabad District Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Aurangabad, Apr 26 (PTI) A woman from rural Aurangabad in Maharashtra tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, a health official said.

The woman, who initially visited a COVID centre in Chikalthana on Saturday, was referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Aurangabad city. Her swab report came positive for coronavirus on Sunday, he said.

The woman is also suffering from pneumonia, he said, adding that the patient doesn't have any travel or contact history.

Meanwhile, another woman from a high risk zone in Aurangabad has tested positive for coronavirus.

The woman from rural Aurangabad is a resident of area located near Daulatabad where a marriage ceremony had reportedly taken place, Sarpanch Pawan Gaikwad told PTI.

However, local police official denied that any marriage was held.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)