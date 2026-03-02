London [UK], March 2 (ANI): Arsenal restored their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League points table with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Manchester United, on the other hand, defeated Crystal Palace by 2-1.

All three goals in the Arsenal vs Chelsea match came from corners in a dramatic London derby.

Arsenal took the lead in the 21st minute when Gabriel Magalhaes met Bukayo Saka's cross at the back post, and William Saliba turned the ball home via a deflection.

Chelsea responded just before half-time. From a Reece James corner, Piero Hincapie inadvertently turned the ball into his own net to make it 1-1.

The decisive moment came in the 66th minute. Declan Rice's corner caused problems in the Chelsea box, and Jurrien Timber rose highest to head home to make it 2-1 in Arsenal's favour.

Chelsea's hopes of a comeback suffered a major blow when Pedro Neto was sent off after receiving two yellow cards in quick succession. Despite being down to 10 men, the visitors pushed for an equaliser, but David Raya made crucial saves late on to secure the win.

The result keeps Arsenal five points clear of second-placed Manchester City at the top of the table with 64 points to their name, while Chelsea remain sixth with 45 points to their name.

Manchester United came from behind to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Old Trafford, with Benjamin Sesko scoring the winner after Maxence Lacroix was sent off.

Palace made a dream start, taking the lead in the fourth minute as Lacroix headed past United's goalkeeper Senne Lammens and stunned the home crowd.

United struggled to respond in the first half, though Harry Maguire went close with a header and Dean Henderson produced saves to keep out Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro as Palace went into the break 1-0 up.

The turning point came in the second half when Lacroix pulled back Matheus Cunha as he raced through on goal. After a VAR review, the defender was shown a straight red card, and Fernandes calmly converted the resulting penalty in the 57th minute.

With the extra man, United pushed forward and completed the comeback eight minutes later. Fernandes delivered a cross into the box, and Benjamin Sesko powered a header into the net to seal a 2-1 victory for Manchester United.

The result lifts Manchester United to third in the Premier League points table with 51 points to their name, while Crystal Palace remain 14th with 35 points. (ANI)

