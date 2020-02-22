Women Gather Near Delhi's Jaffrabad Metro Station to Protest Against CAA, NRC

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Over 200 women gathered near the Jaffrabad metro station in Delhi on Saturday night in protest against the new citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The women, raising slogans of 'aazadi', said they would not move from the site till the Centre revoke Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

There is a protest already going on near the main Seelampur road against the amended Citizenship Act.

