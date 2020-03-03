Women's T20 WC: Match Between South Africa, West Indies Abandoned; India to Face England in Semis

Sydney [Australia], Mar 3 (ANI): The ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between West Indies and South Africa was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain here on Tuesday."Match abandoned South Africa top Group B and go into the #T20WorldCup semi-finals undefeated! #WIvSA," T20 World Cup tweeted.With the match ending in a draw, South Africa surpassed England to claim the top spot in Group B and will take on Australia in the second semi-finals of the tournament on March 5.On the other hand, India, who have won all of their four group stage matches, finished at the top of Group A and will compete against England in the first semi-final on the same day.The final of the premier tournament is scheduled to be played on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). (ANI)

