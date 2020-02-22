Women's T20 WC: Sophie Devine Shines in New Zealand's 7-wicket Win over Sri Lanka

Perth [Australia], Feb 22 (ANI): Skipper Sophie Devine's unbeaten knock of 75 runs enabled New Zealand to defeat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the Women's T20 World Cup here at WACA on Saturday.Chasing a below-par total of 128, Kiwis had the poor start as they lost opener Rachel Priest cheaply for six runs.Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine built the second wicket partnership of 40-run. The former was scalped by Kavisha Dilhari in the 11th over. She played a brief knock of 13 runs.Maddy Green joined Devine in the middle and stitched a 61-run stand and guided the side get past the 100-run mark.Green played an innings of 29 runs and was bowled out by Chamari Atapattu in the 17th over. Katey Martin joined Devine in the middle. The duo put their side over the line and remained unbeaten.Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and asked Sri Lanka to bat first.Skipper Chamari Atapattu's 41 runs and Harshitha Madavi's unbeaten 27 runs enabled the side to post a respectable total of 127/7 in allotted twenty overs.Hasini Perera (20) and Anushka Sanjeewani (15) were among others who scored some runs on the scoreboard.For Kiwis, Hayley Jensen bagged three wickets and returned to the figures of 3-16 in four overs. She was awarded the Player of the Match for her performance. (ANI)

