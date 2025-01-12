Dubai [UAE], January 12 (ANI/WAM): The organising committee of the 1 Billion Followers Summit has emphasised the significant positive impact the summit is having on the global economy and the future of investment in the content creator industry, currently valued at around $250 billion and expected to reach USD 440 million in the coming years.

Hosted by the UAE from January 11 to 13, 2025, across iconic Dubai venues such as Emirates Towers, DIFC, and the Museum of the Future, the summit carries the theme "Content for Good." The third edition of this landmark event brings together over 15,000 content creators and influencers, 420 speakers, and 125 CEOs and global experts, underscoring its pivotal role in shaping the future of the industry.

Committee member Youssef Al Baqishi told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that with the content creator economy expected to grow to USD 440 billion in the coming years, the UAE aims to be at the forefront of leading countries in this field, which reinforces the summit's pivotal role in boosting investment in this promising economy.

He added that one of the main objectives of the Summit is to attract talents and companies operating in the content creator field to be part of the investment landscape in the UAE.

He pointed out that the UAE provides an investment-conducive environment thanks to the diverse business opportunities and the distinguished services provided nationwide. (ANI/WAM)

