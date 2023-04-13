Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Fort Wayne (US), Apr 13 (AP) One person died and three people were wounded in a shooting at an Indiana park during a memorial, police said.

The shooting occurred around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday during a balloon release at McCormick Park in Fort Wayne, Officer Anthony Krock told The Journal Gazette.

One woman and three men were taken to a hospital. Krock said one of the men died. He did not have additional information on the conditions of the others.

Krissy Williams told the newspaper that the memorial was held to honour Tyreece Vachon, 19, who was fatally shot Tuesday outside an apartment complex.

Police did not immediately return a message from The Associated Press seeking comment. (AP)

