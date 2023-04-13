New Delhi, April 13 : Vehicle emission testing is mandatory in order to keep a constant tab on the emission levels from various vehicles. Emission is the combination of harmful gases that is emitted from the exhaust pipe of a fossil fuel run vehicle, which causes air pollution.

There are set standard emission levels by the governments, which the registered vehicles need to abide by. In order to avoid exceeding this standard emission level, regular emission testing or pollution testing of vehicles is necessary. Here, we are looking at the most important points and queries regarding emission tests for personal vehicles. Read on to know all the important FAQs. Electric Vehicles Top Questions: When Was the First Electric Car Made? How Long Does It Take To Charge Electric Car? Get Answers of FAQs Prior to Purchasing EV.

What Is the Emissions System?

A continuous emission monitoring system (CEMS) is essential for determining the level of emissions or exhaust gas emanating from an internal combustion engine (ICE) run vehicle, to ensure that the emission levels of a vehicle is within emission limitation or standards in the US. CEMS are necessary under some of the EPA regulations for determination of any exceeding emission levels for accurate and precise checking. Mercedes-Benz Launches AMG GT 63 S E Flagship Performance Luxury Coupe in India; From Specs To Price, Here’s All That You Need To Know.

In India, the Bharat stage emission standards (BSES) are the emission standards set by the government in order to check the emissions and air pollutants emitted from the fossil fuel run motor vehicles.

How Often Do You Need an Emissions Test?

In the US, emissions tests are mandatory when a new car gets first registered, followed by regular testing once every few years. In most US state your vehicle has your needs to undergo thorough emissions testing once every one or two years, which the local Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) can specify. For instance, in California, vehicles are required to get emissions tests every two years.

In India, all new vehicles come with a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate upon registration, while the validity is 1 year from the date of vehicle registration when issued for the first time. After the expiry date of the first certificate, two-wheeler owners need to undergo the emission test once in every 6 months (twice in a year) and get a fresh certificate issued every time.

How Long Do I Have To Drive To Pass Emissions?

One needs to drive at least 100 miles after maintenance and at least 200 miles after a battery replacement or in case of a disconnection to help reset the system for the emissions testing. However, in India specific gas stations or petrol pumps do have the facility for emission testing, where they simply run the engine, or keep the car idling to test for emissions.

Which Cars Need Emissions Tests in Utah?

In the state of Utah, all vehicles that are six years and older will have to follow-up fresh emission tests on even numbered years for the even- numbered model years, while the ones with odd-numbered model years have to get emission tests done in odd-numbered years.

Where Is the Emissions Sticker Located?

You can very easily find the emission label of your car by checking under the hood or bonnet of the car. Simply open the hood and check on the inside of the hood, if the emission label is not placed there, then it would be placed in the engine compartment.

Keeping these simple facts in mind about vehicle emissions and emission testing will save you a lot of trouble, as timely emission testing is mandatory. Emission tests simply help the environment by keeping the pollution level as per a government’s set standard, while also ensuring our vehicles are functioning properly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2023 05:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).