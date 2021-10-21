Shenyang [China], October 21 (ANI): At least one person was killed and 33 were injured in a gas explosion in a restaurant in Shenyang city of China's Liaoning Province, local media reported on Thursday.

According to Global Times, the injured have all been taken to hospital and further investigation is underway.

As per video footage that has emerged on social media appearing to show the aftermath of the deadly blast that ripped through the building today morning.

It shows a street that has been filled with rubble and a building. (ANI)

