According to Xinhua News Agency, the accident occurred at around 5 pm (Beijing time) when the coach, carrying 20 people, rolled into the roadside river ditch in Miaoba town of Chengkou County.

Yesterday, ten people were killed in the Chinese city of Shaoguan after van plunged into a river.

Also Read | China Building New Bridge Near Pangong Tso Lake in Eastern Ladakh: Satellite Imagery.

Shaoguan city is located in southern Chinese province of Guangdong and hosts a population of more than 2.5 million, Xinhua reported.

The accident happened at around 5:20 pm on Monday when the van carrying ten people fell into a river from a dam in Zhenjiang District, Shaoguan City, Xinhua reported citing a statement from the municipal government's information office.

Also Read | US, Banks Unveil Multi-Billion Dollar Plan to Ease Worldwide Food Crisis from Russia-Ukraine War.

The report further said that the cause of the accident is still uncertain and under investigation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)