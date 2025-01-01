The driver hit the crowd on Bourbon Street before opening fire at them. (Photo credits: X/@ImtiazMadmood)

New Orleans, January 1: Ten people were killed and 30 injured when a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans' famed Canal and Bourbon Street in the first hours of New Year's Day, according to NOLA Ready, the city's emergency preparedness agency.

New Orleans police earlier said they were responding to a mass casualty incident, including fatalities. NOLA Ready advised people to stay away from the area. It said the injured had been taken to five local hospitals. New Orleans New Year Tragedy: 10 Killed, 30 Others Injured After Man Drives SUV Into Crowd Celebrating New Year's Eve on Bourbon Street and Opens Fire, Disturbing Videos Surface.

The incident came toward the end of New Year's celebrations in New Orleans and hours before the kickoff of the AllState Bowl, a college football quarterfinal held in the city's Caesars Superdome, with thousands expected to be in attendance.

