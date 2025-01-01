The driver hit the crowd on Bourbon Street before opening fire at them. (Photo credits: X/@ImtiazMadmood)

At least 10 people were killed, and 30 others are said to be injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States. It is reported that the incident occurred at around 3:15 AM at the intersection of Bourbon Street and Iberville. The vehicle, said to be an SUV, drove into the crowd, thereby killing several people and leaving multiple injured. As per reports, the accident took place when the driver of a pickup truck ploughed into a crowd in New Orleans. This was followed by a gunfire. New Orleans Building Collapse: Vacant Building on Magazine Street Collapses, Crushes 2 Cars and Leaves Hundreds Without Power As Transformer Explodes; Videos Surface.

Vehicles Plows Into Group of People in New Orleans

BREAKING: At least 10 people killed after driver in pickup truck plows into crowd in New Orleans, followed by gunfire - WGNO pic.twitter.com/8OOqnhFLS6 — BNO News (@BNONews) January 1, 2025

Video of Accident and Shooting in New Orleans Goes Viral

BREAKING: Multiple people dead after a car plowed into a group of people on Bourbon Street in New Orleans pic.twitter.com/m37plAgeNv — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 1, 2025

Car Rams Into Crowd on Bourbon Street

BREAKING NEWS: GRAPHIC WARNING: Mass casualties as car rams into crown in New Orleans. Several dead… Bourbon Street shut down … I knew this would happen somewhere #terroristattack #ThanksBiden pic.twitter.com/oVroB6wdyU — Mighty_Marsha (@Mighty_Marsha) January 1, 2025

Several Casualties Reported

BREAKING: 10 dead, 30 injured after driver plows into crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street in New Orleans pic.twitter.com/GiKfeFccxU — Megan Hawkins (@meganhawkinsabc) January 1, 2025

Driver Opens Fire After Running Into People in New Orleans

🚨 At least 10 people are dead, and more than 30 injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans' Bourbon Street, before the driver exited the vehicle and started firing a weapon. pic.twitter.com/oMzlj9KlA5 — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) January 1, 2025

