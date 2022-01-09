Peshawar [Pakistan], January 9 (ANI): Ten people were killed and 13 were injured in separate incidents in different parts of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province due to the heavy rains, local media reported on Sunday.

Citing relevant officials, Dawn reported that six people including four children lost life in separate incidents.

Heavy snowfall and landslides caused the closure of several link roads in lower and upper Dir districts in Pakistan, as per Dawn.

According to the administration, landslides were also reported at two places on the Murree-Galiyat road rendering the access of motorists to Murree difficult, as per Dawn.

Incidents including roof collapse, roadblocks were reported due to the heavy rainfall in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The administration said it had stopped hotels in the Galiyat area from allowing tourists to leave the premises until further orders.

Meanwhile, officials on Sunday continued to work on clearing snow from roads in and around Murree a day after 22 people, including women and children, died in their vehicles trapped by heavy snowfall, Dawn reported.

In a tweet, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill said that all major arteries to Murree had been cleared for traffic.

"Around 600 to 700 cars were evacuated from the area last night," he said, adding that Rawalpindi police, the district administration, and Pakistan Army soldiers worked through the night.

"Police officials are present on the roads leading to Murree from Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The roads will remain closed for today," he said. (ANI)

