New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): The 10th meeting of BRICS National Security Advisors took place on Thursday under the Russian Chairmanship.

"On Sept 17, the Russian Chairmanship held the 10th Meeting of #BRICS National Security Advisors. Challenges and threats to global, regional and national security were discussed," Russian Embassy in India said in a tweet.

Also Read | Narendra Modi 70th Birthday: Vladimir Putin, Boris Johnson, Angela Merkel, Other World Leaders Greet Indian Prime Minister.

According to a release, the parties exchanged views on key issues of global and regional security, discussed the main areas of practical cooperation in the field of security. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)