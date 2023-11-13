Tel Aviv [Israel], November 13 (ANI/TPS): Jerusalem district police officers have been forced to deal with an escalation in threats and violent disturbances in the city since the start of the Iron Swords war in Gaza.

In recent weeks, police arrested 11 residents of Shuafat alone on suspicion of involvement in violent disturbances against Israeli security forces.

Shuafat is located in the northern part of the city.

The suspects threw Molotov cocktails and stones and fired fireworks at police forces at the outbreak of the war and at other times during the last month. Charges have already been filed against eight of the suspects and more charges are expected soon. (ANI/TPS)

