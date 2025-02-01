Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 1 (ANI): A 118-member delegation, including Heads of Mission, their spouses and diplomats from 77 countries, to visit the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj on Saturday.

Earlier, while addressing a press briefing the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal said that foreign diplomats will visit the Maha Kumbh Mela on February 1.

Jaiswal said, " Yes, diplomats will be visiting Kumbh tomorrow."

Meanwhile, a three-member judicial commission, formed to investigate the tragic stampede that occurred on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya during the ongoing Maha Kumbh, visited Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, in Prayagraj on Friday.The hospital had admitted many of the victims, with at least 30 reported dead and 60 injured in the tragic incident that occurred early Wednesday morning at the Sangam.Earlier the commission members including former judge Harsh Kumar, f

The incident, which occurred during the Mauni Amavasya bathing ritual on Wednesday, resulted in the deaths of 30 people and left 60 others injured.

According to the notification issued in this regard, the commission has been tasked with examining the causes and circumstances that led to the stampede and will also provide recommendations to prevent such incidents in future.

The investigation report must be submitted within one month of the commission's formation.

In spectacular display of faith and devotion, over 296.4 million devotees have converged at the sacred Sangam and taken a holy dip in the Triveni waters during the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025, according to the Uttar Pradesh Information Department.

The MahaKumbh Mela (the festival of the sacred pitcher) is anchored in Hindu mythology. It is the world's largest public gathering and collective act of faith. This congregation, primarily, includes Ascetics, Saints, Sadhus, Sadhvis, Kalpvasis and Pilgrims from all walks of life, as per the Maha Kumbh website.

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is being held at Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. The Maha Kumbh is held after every 144 years. (ANI)

