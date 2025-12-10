Sagar/Seoni, December 10: In a dramatic sequence of events underscoring aviation safety concerns in Madhya Pradesh's aviation training hubs, a trainee aircraft skidded off the runway on the Dhana airstrip of Sagar district on Wednesday. According to information, the trainee aircraft skidded off the runway just as emergency teams prepared to airlift an injured soldier from the same runway. “The solo pilot miraculously escaped without injuries,” additional superintendent of police Lokendra Singh told IANS.

The incident has reignited debates over recurring mishaps at the site, known for its history of trainer plane accidents. Dhana airstrip is the key facility for pilot training in the Bundelkhand region. Eyewitnesses described a sudden loss of control during take-off, with the plane veering off the runway and nosediving into an adjacent patch of scrubland, kicking up a chaotic plume of dust and debris. "The plane just dipped and hit the ground hard, but the pilot climbed out shaking but safe. The solo pilot, yet to be identified, escaped to safety with minor injuries," police said. IAF Plane Crash in Dubai: Tejas Fighter Jet Crashes During Aerial Display at Dubai Air Show, Video Surfaces.

A video of the incident also went viral on social media. This is the second incident in three days. Another trainee aircraft hit a high-tension line wire in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday. However pilot and the trainee escaped safely. At 6:25 p.m., the aircraft – en route back from a routine sortie – clipped a 33kV power line at Badalpar substation in Seoni district while approaching fields in Amgaon village, 2 km from the Seoni-Nagpur highway runway. Plane Crash in Tamil Nadu: Air Force Training Aircraft Crashes Near Thiruporur in Chengalpattu (Watch Video).

Trainee Aircraft Skids off Dhana Airstrip

Madhya Pradesh: A trainee aircraft of Chimes Aviation Academy crashed at the Dhana airstrip in Sagar while preparations were underway to airlift an injured soldier. The pilot remained safe, and no major damage was reported pic.twitter.com/3nQd78Gmjv — IANS (@ians_india) December 10, 2025

This marks at least the third major incident at Dhana since 2020. In January that year, a trainer plane crashed in a foggy agricultural field during landing, killing the flight instructor and trainee. The impact severed the line in a burst of sparks and explosions, sending the plane spiralling into the earth. Instructor pilot Ajit Anthony and trainee Ashok Chawda sustained fractures and lacerations but were stabilised at Seoni District Hospital; both are out of danger.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2025 05:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).