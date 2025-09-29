Smoke rises over the city after Russian drone and missile strikes in Kyiv (Image/Reuters)

Kyiv [Ukraine], September 29 (ANI): A 12-year-old girl among four people died in Kyiv as Russia allegedly targeted civilian areas of the city, CBS reported.

Russia launched several drones and missiles in Ukraine on Sunday, leaving 10 injured, as per CBS News.

This is the first major bombardment since an air attack on Kyiv that left at least 21 people dead last month.

The attack comes as the United Nations General Assembly concluded in New York and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked for help from world leaders. "Don't stay silent while Russia keeps dragging this war on," he said.

US President Donald Trump said that NATO countries should shoot down Russian drones that violate their airspace. Trump said Zelenskyy was "putting up one hell of a fight."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, meanwhile, told leaders on Saturday that while his country doesn't have any plans to attack Europe, any aggression against his country would be met with an "aggressive response."

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Administration, confirmed Russian assault.

"The Russians have restarted the child death counter," Tkachenko wrote on Telegram, as quoted by CBS News.

Russia fired a total of 595 exploding drones and decoys, and 48 missiles, Ukraine's air force said Sunday. Of those, air defenses shot down or jammed 566 drones and 45 missiles.

Besides Kyiv, Zelenskyy said the bombardment targeted the regions of Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, and Odesa. Zelenskyy wrote on X that at least 40 people were wounded across the country. Later, Ukraine's Interior Ministry stated the number of the wounded rose to 70, with over a hundred civilian objects damaged.

Zaporizhzhia's regional head, Ivan Fedorov, said three children were among the 27 wounded in the region, adding that over two dozen buildings were damaged in the capital that bears the same name, as reported by CBS News.

"This vile attack came virtually (at) the close of UN General Assembly week, and this is exactly how Russia declares its true position. Moscow wants to keep fighting and killing, and it deserves the toughest pressure from the world," Zelenskyy wrote. (ANI)

