Taipei, Oct 29 (AP) Some 120,000 paraded in the streets of Taipei as the city's 20th annual Pride event celebrated the LGBTQ community Saturday in spite of the rainy weather.

The Taiwan Pride Parade began in 2003 with just 700 participants gathering in a park in central Taipei — most of them wearing face masks to avoid stigmatisation.

Taiwan has since become the first place in Asia to recognise same-sex marriage in 2019. It's seen as one of the most LGBTQ-friendly places in Asia.

“When I was in senior high, there were also homosexuals in our school. We were not discriminated. Everybody knew,” said 18-year-old university student Chen. “We did not have to worry much. We just were ourselves.”

But other LGBTQ people still face challenges. Tommy Huang said he feels distant from his partner's family.

“His parents haven't fully accepted me yet. One day, I really hope I could visit his parents during Lunar New Year and get to know them, and that they could accept us the way we are,” said Huang, a 35-year-old publishing company owner.

Although Taiwan recognises same-sex marriage for its nationals, it does not allow foreigners to have same-sex marriages legalised. (AP)

