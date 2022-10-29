Geneva, October 29: A Swiss railway company plans to try to set a record for the world's longest passenger train during a Saturday trip on one of the most spectacular tracks through the Alps. The Rhaetian Railway company plans to run the 1.9-km-long (1.2-mile-long) train with 100 coaches and fours engines along the Albula/Bernina route from Preda to Berguen. Mumbai Railway Police Twitter Account Hacked; Agencies Working on Regaining Access, Says Railways' Commissioner of Police.

The route was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2008 and leads through 22 tunnels, some of which spiral through mountains, and across 48 bridges, including the famed Landwasser Viaduct. The entire journey of about 25 km (15.5 miles) will take about an hour.

Watch Video of Swiss Train:

The beauty of Swiss panoramic trains in all seasons 😍🚂 The Brusio spiral viaduct is one of the highlights of the trains of the Rhaetian Railway @rhaetischebahn waiting to be discovered on the Grand Train Tour of Switzerland: https://t.co/3aNyI2kyhR 🎥: Fabian Gattlen pic.twitter.com/zfdATPQEYe — Switzerland Tourism (@MySwitzerland_e) October 28, 2022

Rhaetian Railway director Renato Fasciati said going for the record was intended to highlight some of Switzerland's engineering achievements and to celebrate 175 years of Swiss railways.

