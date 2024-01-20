Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Beijing [China], January 20 (ANI): Thirteen people lost their lives after fire broke out in a school dormitory in China's Henan province on late Friday night, according to the Global Times.

The fire broke out in a dormitory of Yingcai School in Yanshanpu village, Nanyang, in Central China's Henan province.

One person sustained injuries following the incident.

As of now, "the managers of the school have been detained," Global Times said in a post on X.

The investigation of the case is underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

