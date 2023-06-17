Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Baltimore, Jun 17 (AP) Fifteen people were injured Saturday when a mass transit bus crashed with two cars before hitting a building in Baltimore, police said.

Baltimore police said officers responded to a Maryland Transit Administration bus crash at about 10:20 a.m.

Also Read | Pakistan Bus Accident: Vehicle Travelling From Islamabad to Lahore Overturns in Chakwal District Due to Brake Failure, 10 Killed.

A preliminary investigation showed that the bus crashed with a Lexus and a Nissan before coming to rest in a building.

Police said 15 people were injured.

Also Read | Switzerland: Seven Injured When Hot Air Balloon Catches Fire During Takeoff in Huenenberg.

Two of the injuries are possibly life threatening, police said in a news release.

No further details were immediately released by police.

The cause of the crash was under investigation. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)