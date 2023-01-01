Mexico City [Mexico], January 1 (ANI): Fifteen people have been killed and 47 were injured after a bus met with a crash on Mexico's west coast, Sky News reported on Sunday.

The accident took place in the state of Nayarit, which is located around 650 miles south of the border with the US.

Also Read | Afghanistan Blast: At Least 10 Dead, Eight Injured in Explosion at Kabul Military Airport.

Citing the prosecutors, Sky News reported that the incident happened on a rural road on Friday, and all onboard the bus belonged to the city of Leon in the Guanajuato state, according to police.

Investigations are underway regarding the cause of the incident. (ANI)

Also Read | Pakistan Shocker: 22 Injured in Celebratory Gunfire on New Year's Eve Karachi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)