Beijing, Aug 18 (PTI) At least sixteen people were killed and 36 others remained missing after a flash flood hit a county in China's northwest Qinghai province on Thursday, local authorities said.

The flood hit Datong Hui and Tu Autonomous County, state-run Xinhua news agency quoted the local emergency management department as saying.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Calls for Russian Withdrawal From Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant.

The department said it received a report on the disaster from Xining city, which administers the county, at around 7 am.

The province promptly launched a provincial level-II emergency response for control and rescue work.

Also Read | Afghanistan Blast: At Least 20 Dead, 40 Injured in Mosque Explosion During Evening Prayers in Kabul.

Level-II is the second most severe response in a four-tier disaster control emergency response system.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)