San Juan (Puerto Rico), Mar 15 (AP) Federal authorities are investigating a group of at least 16 migrants who apparently were stowaways aboard a cargo ship headed to Puerto Rico and jumped into the ocean as it neared the US territory on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in San Juan Bay and was recorded by onlookers as all but two migrants hurled themselves into the water and were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Also Read | Pakistan Economic Crisis: PM Shehbaz Sharif Sees 'More Burden' on Masses As Country Scrambles To Secure IMF Deal.

Two female migrants who remained aboard the cargo ship also were detained, Jeffrey Quiñones, spokesman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, told The Associated Press.

The cargo ship had departed from Jacksonville, Florida, but officials suspect the migrants might have scrambled aboard the ship in waters near the Dominican Republic after abandoning a small boat in that area, Quiñones said.

Also Read | Russian Su-27 Jet Collides With US MQ-9 Reaper Drone in International Airspace Over Black Sea.

Authorities had not yet determined where the migrants are from or why they jumped into the water, but they were in good condition overall, he said. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)