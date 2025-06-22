Jerusalem, Jun 22 (PTI) With Israeli airspace closed and commercial flights suspended, the Indian missions in Israel and Jordan, in a joint effort, evacuated 160 Indian nationals in the first batch under Operation Sindhu on Sunday, according to an embassy source.

The missions organised the first batch of evacuation from Israel as the Indian nationals living in Israel constantly grappled with the sounds of sirens, frequently taking cover in bunkers and fortified safe rooms from incoming missiles and drones from Iran.

Also Read | US Attack on Iran: Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth Confirms Success of Operation Against Tehran, Says Nuclear Ambitions Are 'Obliterated'.

"A total of 160 Indians have reached the Jordanian border for evacuation in the first batch," the embassy source told PTI.

India launched Operation Sindhu last week to bring back Indians from Iran and Israel, given increasing hostilities between the two nations.

Also Read | Operation Midnight Hammer: US Inserts Itself Into Israel-Iran War, Strikes Isfahan, Natanz and Fordow Nuclear Sites.

Sensing the urgency of the situation, the Indian embassy in Tel Aviv last week set up a 24/7 control room to oversee all facets of the evacuation efforts, the source said.

The control room directed Indian nationals to register via an online portal and compiled a detailed database of Indian citizens across Israel, it said.

"Evacuation priorities were determined based on medical emergencies, the presence of young children, women, and students. Embassy officials proactively contacted registrants by phone and email to confirm travel details and allocate them to specific evacuation flights," the source said.

The situation on the ground is being closely monitored at the highest levels of the government, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi actively receiving real-time updates on the safety and security of the Indian nationals, the source said.

"This operation underscores India's unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of its citizens abroad. Operation Sindhu is yet another testament to India's emergence as a credible ‘first responder' in international crises," a statement from the Indian mission said.

The Indian nationals scheduled to be evacuated in the first batch gathered at designated assembly points in Tel Aviv and Haifa early Sunday morning and were then taken by road to the Sheikh Hussein Bridge on the Israel-Jordan border, some 120 kilometres from here.

After completing immigration and border formalities at the Israel-Jordanian border, the group proceeded to Amman Airport, another 120 kilometres ride.

Arvind Shukla, a researcher from Hebrew University who was evacuated on Sunday morning, praised "the smooth and carefully planned process" by the embassy under "difficult circumstances", and told PTI: "I have completed the visa process and have already moved to the Jordanian side. The embassy was extremely helpful in facilitating our journey, and we were looked after well."

The Israeli and Jordanian governments extended crucial support in ensuring the safe and orderly transit of Indian nationals across the border, the mission in Tel Aviv said.

The Embassy of India in Jordan played a key role in receiving the evacuees at the border to further facilitate their onward journey to Amman Airport, it said.

Special flights from Amman to New Delhi have been arranged by the Ministry of External Affairs to safely fly Indian nationals home.

Some flights are also planned to leave from Egypt in the coming days, as there are many Indians living in the south of Israel.

Operation Sindhu joins the ranks of previous high-profile evacuation missions such as Operation Ganga, Operation Devi Shakti, Operation Kaveri, and Operation Ajay, which successfully brought home Indians from Ukraine, Afghanistan, Sudan, and Israel, respectively.

"These efforts reflect not only India's growing global stature but also its operational readiness and deep sense of responsibility toward its diaspora," an embassy official said.

"The Government of India continues to accord the highest priority to the safety and security of Indian nationals abroad. The government will continue to monitor the situation closely. The embassy remains continuously in touch with the community to extend all feasible assistance," the official said.

The Indian mission in Israel once again reached out to its citizens on Sunday to register for ongoing updates and assistance, and provided a 24/7 helpline number.

There are over 40,000 Indian nationals in Israel working as caregivers, construction workers, students, professionals and others.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)