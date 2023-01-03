New York, January 3: The attack on New York police officers with a machete near Times Square that took place during New Year Eve celebrations was carried out by a 19-year-old suspect, CNN has reported, adding that the teenager faces charges of attempted murder.

The teenage suspect, Trevor Bickford, allegedly assaulted police officers at Times Square, the hub of the city's renowned New Year's Eve celebrations, at a security screening area, the report on Monday said. Gujarat Shocker: Youth Attacks 14-Year-Old Girl With Knife in Surat in One-Sided Love Affair, Minor Miraculously Survives Attack.

The suspect is now recommended to be charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer and two counts of attempted assault in the attack, CNN reported citing the New York Police Department. Reportedly, a diary was found in the suspect's backpack, which was left on the street. Germany Knife Attack: Mother and Son Killed, 2 Police Personnel Injured.

Referring to a source, the CNN report stated that the diary included a last will and testament. The last item, dated December 31, read, "This will probably be my last entry," and then leaves instructions for the author's funeral and how to distribute his possessions among his relatives.

The diary entries also criticised his brother for enlisting in the US military and stated a desire to join the Taliban, the sources added. The New York Police Department officers were struck by a machete in an unprovoked attack near Times Square.

The incident took place at 10 pm on Saturday (local time) on West 52nd Street and 8th Avenue, outside a Times Square New Year's Eve security screening zone, said NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell, reported CNN.

One officer, a recent graduate of the police academy, suffered a skull fracture and a large laceration to his head, Sewell said. Another officer, an eight-year veteran, suffered a laceration, said the commissioner. The suspect approached an officer and attempted to strike him over the head with a machete, he said.

The suspect then struck two additional officers before one fired his service weapon, striking the suspect in the shoulder. The suspect was treated for his injuries, the reports said. The FBI, NYPD, and Joint Terrorism Task Force are investigating the attack, reported CNN.

"There is no ongoing threat," Mike Driscoll, the FBI assistant director in charge of the New York field office had earlier stated. "We believe this was a sole individual at this time," he said, adding, "There is nothing to indicate otherwise."

Driscoll said the FBI, through the task force, is working closely with NYPD to determine the nature of the attack and "will run every lead to the ground."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)