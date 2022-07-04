Warsaw, Jul 4 (AP) Phan Thi Kim Phuc, the girl in the famous 1972 Vietnam napalm attack photo, on Monday escorted 236 refugees from the war in Ukraine on a flight from Warsaw to Canada.

Phuc's iconic Associated Press photo in which she runs with her napalm-scalded body exposed, was etched on the private NGO plane that is flying the refugees to the city of Regina, the capital of the Canadian province of Saskatchewan.

Also Read | Highland Park Shooting: Multiple Hurt in July 4th Parade Shooting in Illinois.

Kim, 59, a Canadian citizen, said she wants her story and work for refugees to be a message of peace. With her husband, Bui Huy Toan, she travelled from Toronto to board the humanitarian flight.

The refugees, mostly women and children from across Ukraine, are among thousands of Ukrainians that Canada has provided humanitarian visas in the wake of Russia's invasion of their country. Millions of Ukrainians have fled since Russia attacked on Feb 24. Almost 5.5 million have registered with humanitarian organizations in Europe, according to the UN.

Also Read | Highland Park Shooting: 5 Killed, Others Injured in Shooting During Fourth of July Parade in US; Here’s What We Know So Far.

Canada is among many Western countries offering Ukrainian refugees safe haven.

The founder of the NGO Solidaire, Argentinian philanthropist and pilot Enrique Pineyro, piloted the Boeing 787. Oscar Camps, from the Catalan NGO Open Arms was also aboard.

AP photographer Nick Ut took the Pulitzer Prize-awarded photo of Kim and other children fleeing a napalm attack in south Vietnam in June 1972. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)