Balochistan [Pakistan], October 10 (ANI): At least two children were killed and three others were injured on Sunday after a bomb explosion ripped through the Hoshab area of Balochistan's Turbat district, local media reported.

Balochistan Levies, a paramilitary gendarmerie in the province, said that some children were playing outside their houses in the area when a bomb explosion took place. Three children sustained injuries due to the blast, Geo News reported.

All injured children were immediately rushed to a hospital but two of them succumbed to their injuries on the way.

The area where the bomb explosion took place has been cordoned off by the Balochistan Levies and other law enforcement agencies (LEAs), Geo News reported.

So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the blast, while an investigation is underway, the Geo News reported quoting LEAs. (ANI)

