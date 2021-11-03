Beirut [lebanon], November 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Two Syrian refugees were killed and two others were injured on Wednesday in an explosion at a refugees camp in the village of Majdaloun in Lebanon's Bekaa valley, the National News Agency reported.
The reasons behind the explosion were not identified.
The victims were transported to a hospital in the area. (ANI/Xinhua)
