Beirut [lebanon], November 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Two Syrian refugees were killed and two others were injured on Wednesday in an explosion at a refugees camp in the village of Majdaloun in Lebanon's Bekaa valley, the National News Agency reported.

The reasons behind the explosion were not identified.

The victims were transported to a hospital in the area. (ANI/Xinhua)

