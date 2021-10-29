Karachi, October 29: Two people were killed and eight people suffered injuries in an explosion caused by gas leakage at a gas station in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi on Friday night.

The incident happened at a gas station in a densely populated downtown area where several vehicles were being refuelled, Xinhua reported.

The killed and injured people were shifted to a nearby hospital, the reports added.

Further details are awaited.

