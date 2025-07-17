Deir al-Balah(Gaza Strip), Jul 17 (AP) Two people were killed in an Israeli strike on Gaza's only Catholic church on Thursday morning, according to church officials. Several other people, including the parish priest, were injured.

The Catholic charity Caritas Jerusalem said the parish's 60-year-old janitor and an 84-year-old woman receiving psychosocial support inside a Caritas tent in the church compound were killed in the attack. The Israeli military said it is aware of the incident and is investigating.

Parish priest Fr Gabriel Romanelli, who was close to the late Pope Francis, was also injured. (AP)

