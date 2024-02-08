East Lansdowne (Pa), Feb 8 (AP) Two police officers were wounded Wednesday by gunfire from a suburban Philadelphia home that later became engulfed in flames, authorities said.

Emergency officials in Delaware County said officers were called to the home in East Lansdowne on a report that a child had been wounded by gunfire there.

Officers immediately came under fire and two were wounded, officials said. Both were reportedly taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital. There there was no immediate word on their conditions.

SWAT officers and officers from nearby departments rushed to the scene. Soon afterward, flames were seen rising from the top level of the three-story home which became engulfed in fire.

There was no immediate word on the condition of anyone inside the home, including the child reported wounded. (AP)

