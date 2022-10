St. Louis (US), Oct 24 (AP) Two students were injured Monday morning in a shooting inside a St. Louis high school.

The shooting was reported just after 9 a.m. at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, prompting hundreds of students to leave the building, many of them running.

St. Louis Public Schools said on Twitter that the shooter was “quickly stopped” by police. No further details about the shooter were immediately released.

The district said the injured students were on the way to the hospital, but did not indicate how badly they were injured.

TV reports said officers entered the area with guns drawn shortly after 9 a.m. Crime tape was placed around the school and some parents arrived to pick up kids and check on their safety. (AP)

