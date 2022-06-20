Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 20 (ANI): At least 20 persons were killed, including cops, on Monday after monsoon storms in Bangladesh unleashed devastating floods that left millions of others stranded.

Millions of people have still been left marooned or homeless by the severe floods in about a dozen Bangladesh districts, reported Xinhua.

Also Read | UK PM Boris Johnson Undergoes Sinus Operation at London Hospital.

According to the daily flood report of the country's Health Emergency Operation Center and Control Room, at least eight people have died in lightning in the flood-hit areas of four Bangladesh districts while four died in a landslide in southeastern Chattogram district since June 16.

Another death was reported Monday from Sylhet's Sunamganj district, some 296 km northeast of Dhaka, where the body of a policeman who was washed away in flood waters on Thursday night was recovered on Saturday night.

Also Read | Kabul Gurdwara Blast: Hardeep Puri Meets Family of Deceased Savinder Singh, Presents PM's Letter to Afghan Sikh Community.

Also, an ill-fated baby was swept away by the major Teesta after he slipped from his mother's lap on their way to a flood shelter on Sunday in Bangladesh's Gaibandha district, some 268 km northwest of capital Dhaka.

Apart from them, six more people died on Sunday with tens of thousands evacuated to nearly 1,000 flood shelters, mainly in the country's northeastern Sylhet and Sunamganj districts, where the entire six million population are reported to have been affected by the worst-ever floods in more than a century, reported Xinhua.

In the disaster situation report prepared by the country's National Disaster Response Coordination Center under the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, thousands of families were forced to flee home in about 10 Bangladesh districts.

Local TV reports showed widespread damage to habitation, crops, roads and highways across vast swathes of the country's mainly northeastern region due to the flooding.

According to Flood Forecasting and Warning Center, water levels in different rivers of the country may rise again this week, leading to fresh flooding in some areas.

Md Kamrul Hasan, secretary of Bangladesh's Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, had earlier told Xinhua that tens of thousands of policemen, Bangladesh Army soldiers and emergency service staff members have been deployed in parts of the country to assist search and rescue efforts.

"Bangladesh Army soldiers have already been deployed as floods devastated the north-eastern districts of Sunamganj and Sylhet," he said.

Bangladeshi State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Enamur Rahman told journalists on Saturday that both the government and private agencies of the country are working together in the Sylhet region, which has been facing the worst floods in 122 years. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)