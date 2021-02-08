Rabat, Feb 8 (AP) At least 24 workers have been killed in the Moroccan city of Tangier after heavy rains flooded a clandestine garment factory, Morocco's state news agency MAP reported Monday.

Local authorities said firefighters and emergency workers on Monday rescued 10 survivors from the factory, in the basement of a residential villa.

Search operations were still underway to rescue other workers trapped inside the flooded factory.

The total number of workers remains unknown. An investigation has been launched. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)