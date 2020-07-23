Kandahar [Afghanistan], July 23 (ANI): At least 24 Taliban terrorists were killed in clashes with security forces in Shah Wali Kot district of Kandahar on Wednesday night, Tolo News reported citing district's police.

The police said "most of the Taliban casualties were due to an airstrike" that supported Afghan forces.

Also Read | India, Israel Collaborate For 'Unprecedented' Anti-COVID-19 Cooperation Operation, Details Here.

Meanwhile, at least six Taliban local commanders were killed in an airstrike in Adraksan district of Herat province, local officials said.

However, the residents of Adraksan claim that at least eight civilians were also killed and nearly 20 others were wounded in the airstrike attack, which they say targeted a wedding party.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Not to Celebrate Birthday This Year, Appeals Party Workers to Donate Blood: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 23, 2020.

Acting Defence Minister Asadullah Khalid has said the Taliban terrorists were killed in Herat airstrike and "we will share evidence--including footage--with the media." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)